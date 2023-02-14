Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 96,411 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,411 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after acquiring an additional 982,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 435.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.