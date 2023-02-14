Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.12. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.