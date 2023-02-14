ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNVVY shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($2.85) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 230 ($2.79) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

