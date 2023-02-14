Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Up 66.2% in January

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 530,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 267,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,514. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

