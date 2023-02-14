Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

TXN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

