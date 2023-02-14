Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.64. The company had a trading volume of 112,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,466. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.14.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

