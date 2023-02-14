CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 7.7%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 1,013,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,066,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
CoreCivic Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic
In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $87,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,886.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $87,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,886.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $311,110. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
