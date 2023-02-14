Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 94,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. 2,242,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,167,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

