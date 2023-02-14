Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 97,208 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,208 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEO. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 547,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $4,434,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 132,544 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,779. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,995.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,899 shares in the company, valued at $202,986.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

