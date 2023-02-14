Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 43,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.62. 173,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,905. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

