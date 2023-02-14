Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,126. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.