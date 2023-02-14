Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $27.99 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $285,893,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,001,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,536 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,162,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,173,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $565.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.