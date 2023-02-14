Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

