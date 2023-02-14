COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in January

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,300 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 8,465,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 585.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

OTCMKTS CICOF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,515. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Read More

