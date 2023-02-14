Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,303,800 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 3,767,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39. Country Garden Services has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$5.40.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Country Garden Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Community Value-added Services, Value-added Services to Non-property Owners, and Other Services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

