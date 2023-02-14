County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
County Line Energy Price Performance
Shares of County Line Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 524,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,516. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
County Line Energy Company Profile
