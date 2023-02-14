County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

County Line Energy Price Performance

Shares of County Line Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 524,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,516. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

