Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,433 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,424 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,446 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,801,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

