Credit Agricole S A Invests $2.42 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,509,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

