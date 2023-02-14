Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,649,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,649,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,434,101 shares of company stock worth $59,878,762. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

