Credit Agricole S A Sells 963 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 702,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,575,000 after acquiring an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $415.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.26. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.