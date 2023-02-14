Credit Suisse AG Has $458.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Mastercard worth $458,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 181.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $372.74. 305,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

