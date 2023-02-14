Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,203,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $746,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.22. The stock had a trading volume of 505,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,685. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $433.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

