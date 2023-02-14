Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $7,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

GLDI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $145.79. 4,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $139.27 and a 12 month high of $175.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.59 and a beta of 0.09.

