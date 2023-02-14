Critical Review: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) vs. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JD.com and Rent the Runway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $149.33 billion 0.48 -$559.00 million $0.09 582.62 Rent the Runway $285.10 million 0.87 -$211.80 million ($2.38) -1.60

Analyst Ratings

Rent the Runway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JD.com. Rent the Runway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JD.com and Rent the Runway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 3 6 0 2.67 Rent the Runway 0 4 8 0 2.67

JD.com presently has a consensus target price of $79.91, suggesting a potential upside of 52.41%. Rent the Runway has a consensus target price of $6.55, suggesting a potential upside of 72.37%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than JD.com.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 0.13% 6.64% 3.17% Rent the Runway -53.24% -649.61% -36.22%

Risk & Volatility

JD.com has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JD.com beats Rent the Runway on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The JD Logistics segment includes internal and external logistics businesses. The New Businesses segment is composed of JD Property, Jingxi, overseas businesses and technology initiatives. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

