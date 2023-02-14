CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Investment analysts at Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -145.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

