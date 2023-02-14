Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $21.16. Cryoport shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 9,330 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cryoport Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cryoport by 16.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 50.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 64.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Stories

