CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CTP Price Performance
CTPVF remained flat at C$13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. CTP has a 52 week low of C$13.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90.
CTP Company Profile
