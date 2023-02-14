CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

CTPVF remained flat at C$13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. CTP has a 52 week low of C$13.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.