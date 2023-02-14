Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $788.00 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $788.00 million and $209.26 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00004874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00432403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,354.12 or 0.28643180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,901,240,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,038,019 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

