CV SHOTS Price Up 0% This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $33.87 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00432991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.28 or 0.28682092 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00502346 USD and is up 9.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

