cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 4% Lower This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $59.91 million and approximately $47,125.86 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $5,991.47 or 0.27227906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00430322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.58 or 0.28505326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.