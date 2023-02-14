CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $54,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $52,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CVRx by 685.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVRx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVRx in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in CVRx by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 118,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

