CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 734,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,475. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 750,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.