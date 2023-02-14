DA Davidson Increases Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $39.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CRTO opened at $34.17 on Friday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,491.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $511,879 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 132.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,275 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Criteo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,473,000 after buying an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

