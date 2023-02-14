Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 23,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.40. Daiwa House Industry has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

