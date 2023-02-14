Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 18,780 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. 3,323,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,302,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

