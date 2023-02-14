Dakota Wealth Management Buys 13,623 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 5.2 %

ZTS traded up $8.45 on Tuesday, reaching $171.59. 1,519,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.59. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.45.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

