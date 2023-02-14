Dakota Wealth Management Buys 5,628 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

HON stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day moving average is $197.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

