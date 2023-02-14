Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,931. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.