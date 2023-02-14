Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.54 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. 4,772,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

