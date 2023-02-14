Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.0 %

ADM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,570. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

