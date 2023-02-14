Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Critical Analysis

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Danske Bank A/S pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $5.83 billion N/A -$729.88 million ($0.38) -28.05 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and American Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danske Bank A/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Danske Bank A/S and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 2 1 3 0 2.17 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S -10.69% -2.58% -0.11% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions. The Personal and Business Customers segment serves personal customers and small and medium-sized corporates across all Nordic markets. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment deals with large corporate and institutional customers. The Danica Pension offers pension schemes, life insurance policies, and health insurance policies in Denmark and Norway. The Northern Ireland segment provides services to retail and commercial customers through a network of branches and business centers in Northern Ireland alongside digital channels. The Non-core segment includes customer segments that are no longer considered part of the core business. The Group Functions segment represents the group treasury, group support functions and eliminations, including the elimination of returns on own shares

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

