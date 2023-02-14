Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 0.9 %

DARE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 157,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DARE. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daré Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 283,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

