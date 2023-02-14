Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Daré Bioscience Stock Down 0.9 %
DARE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 157,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DARE. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
