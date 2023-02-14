DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.