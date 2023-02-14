DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.