Deer Park Road Management Comp Purchases 400,000 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,184,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 41,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $194,340.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. 383,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

