Deer Park Road Management Comp Purchases 400,000 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,184,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 41,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $194,340.00.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ASPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. 383,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $17.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
