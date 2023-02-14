DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $285.66 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002519 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $285.66 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00432332 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.42 or 0.28638616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

