DeFiChain (DFI) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $285.40 million and $2.17 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

