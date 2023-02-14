DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $6,240.74 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00429751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

