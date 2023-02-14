Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 24th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.29.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
