Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 24th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.