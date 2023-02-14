Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €44.13 ($47.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of €47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.77. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.15. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52 week high of €103.65 ($111.45).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

