Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NYSE DLA opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

